Ministry focuses on improving meat production

122 F1 sheep breeds were recently distributed to farmers [Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji spends $48 million annually on the importation of 4,206 tonnes of lamb meat.

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says 98 percent of all the lamb meat consumed in Fiji is imported while two percent is produced locally.

He says there is enormous scope to raise production.

To improve the genetic makeup of sheep farms in the country, 122 F1 sheep breeds were recently distributed to farmers.

While handing over the sheep at the Nawaicoba Quarantine Station in Nadi, Dr Reddy highlighted that the amount of sheep stock currently in the country has improved.

The Agriculture Minister says this is more than double the number and farmers’ numbers have increased slightly.

He says Fiji’s current formal production of sheep meat stands at 3.64 tons per year whilst around 1.3 tons is from the informal market.

He adds the introduction of the cross breeds on farms will boost the genetic make-up of the existing population and contribute to the improved performance of these animals on farms.