Ministry focuses on combating human trafficking

Fiji will now be able to build its capacity in preventing human trafficking through the $1.2m funding from the European Union and IOM.

Through the funding, government officials and civil society organizations will be trained on how to respond and combat human trafficking.

Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Manasa Lesuma, says human trafficking is a serious issue that needs everyone’s support.

Article continues after advertisement

“We note that there’s a lot of work that has been done by the Civil Society and other government agencies, but there hasn’t been any platform where we are able to coordinate this together.”

As reflected in the National Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy launched earlier this week, Fiji’s response to human trafficking will be driven by the four-pronged pillars of the Palermo Protocol which is Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Partnership.