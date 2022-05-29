Ministry focuses on boosting business activity

[Source: Premila Kumar / Twitter]

The Ministry of Local Government is working closely with the Nadi Town Council to promote business activities in the Jetset Town, Nadi.

They want to diversify business opportunities in Nadi as currently it is regarded as a tourism hub.

Minister, Premila Kumar says over the past years, Nadi recorded significant growth in Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises however many businesses are closing down post-pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the Town Council continues to receive development applications and there is an increase in construction activity in Nadi.

“When the COVID-19 crisis started, lockdowns reduced revenues of existing firms, and cash flow turned negative for companies that could not cut operating costs. The pandemic also threatened the potential for innovation as access to capital and revenue became scarce for business start-ups.”

Kumar says Fiji is now in a better position with the recovery on track, as Fijians are bouncing back with the confidence needed to boost their businesses.

She adds budding and existing entrepreneurs should take advantage of the government schemes and initiatives.