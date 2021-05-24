Home

News

Ministry focused on achieving optimum result

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 17, 2021 2:14 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while providing an update on the Forestry sector says the government aims to improve the way it facilitates private sector activity.

The Prime Minister says the Ministry of Forestry is focused to achieve optimum result to fulfill its role in the economy while increasing business opportunities, increase revenue for landowners and creating new jobs.

Bainimarama says this includes improving export license within 24 hours while monitoring operations to ensure natural resources are sustainably managed for the long term, with minimal impact on the environment.

The Prime Minister says the Forestry sector generated $14m mainly from pine chips in the first two weeks of the current financial year.

