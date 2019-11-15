Ministry explores options to have pharmacies issue medication

The Ministry of Agriculture will soon look at options to have animal and livestock medication issued by pharmacies nationwide.

Farmers have raised the need to have medication readily available.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says there is an option to have pharmacies procure and provide overall health-care medicine at stores nationwide.

Dr Reddy says they need experts handling medication as this is their area of expertise, rather than farmers involving the Fiji Co-operative Dairy Company Limited for all livestock medicine.

He adds this will also help the Fiji Co-operative Dairy Company Limited focus on its core business of looking after the interests of dairy farmers and to help improve milk production.