News

Ministry expands road network

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 23, 2021 4:45 am

The $8.5 million road project currently being undertaken by the Fiji Roads Authority is anticipated to be completed by September next year.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate, visited the site of the road construction at Navitilevu Village in Navosa last week.

Usamate says the road will assist the people in the highlands of Navosa in transporting their agricultural produce, accessing essential government services and for shopping as well.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“This project is almost 50 percent complete. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. It’s one of the remaining few villages left in this area. After this, there’s only one more village that we need to extend the road to.”

Usamate says the road is part of the government’s development plan to ensure that all Fijians have access to a reliable road network.

Navitilevu Village headmen, Josevata Naikalawa, says previously, villagers would have to walk for several hours to the next village, crossing 28 rivers to access the main road.

 

