Ministry ensures Fiji has a productive ecosystem

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic Government is well aware that many inland Fijians have turned to the ocean resources for survival.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they remain committed to ensuring people have a productive coastal ecosystem and in an effort to achieve this – the ministry launched a sea grass planting “Meadows in the Sea” Campaign.

As part of its Environment Week Program – the Ministry responsible together with the British High Commission are focused on the current situation.

“Even now in Fiji alot of inland people with the situation that we are facing in respect to COVID-19 they have resorted to obtaining resources from sea for survival. So we need to ensure that not only we protect our EEZ we have but also we need to ensure that it is productive.”

British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins says people should use the current pandemic period to reflect on their actions and not take the ocean for granted.

“The figures on the rate of destruction are really alarming and in the last 150 years coral reef covers have been reduced by half and within the next 10 years 1 out of every 4 species may be wiped off the planet and it would take 1.6 earths to meet the demands that humans make on nature each year.”

Dr Reddy adds they’re working with multiple agencies to safeguard and protect the marine ecosystem.

Apart from launching the sea grass planting campaign – the Environment Ministry and the British High Commission also embarked onto initiating a Compliance Surveillance Program.