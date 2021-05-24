Ministry disappointed with bus stand brawl

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar is calling on students to refrain from reckless behaviour that endangers their safety, and the safety of others.

The Minister made the statement following a brawl at the Suva Bus Stand on Friday.

The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Kumar says the Ministry is disappointed with what transpired.

She says there is zero-tolerance for this kind of behaviour, and that in addition to supervision by teachers, parental responsibility plays a big part in preventing such incidents.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the brawl.