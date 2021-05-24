Home

News

Ministry disappointed with bus stand brawl

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 11:41 am
[Source: Snippet of Video]

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar is calling on students to refrain from reckless behaviour that endangers their safety, and the safety of others.

The Minister made the statement following a brawl at the Suva Bus Stand on Friday.

The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the Ministry is disappointed with what transpired.

She says there is zero-tolerance for this kind of behaviour, and that in addition to supervision by teachers, parental responsibility plays a big part in preventing such incidents.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the brawl.

