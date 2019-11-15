Ministry directs resources to affected farmers

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 20, 2020 7:08 am

The Ministry of Agriculture has directed its resources and manpower to assist and support farmers and Fijians as an immediate response to Tropical Cyclone Harold.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra who adds that they have dispatched a strong team of 20 to the affected areas which include technical officers, para-vets and commodity specialists.

He says the Ministry has supplied Kumala cuttings, vegetable seeds, essential and immediate veterinary supplies to farmers in Kadavu, Vatulele, Malolo Island, Yasawa and Lau Groups.

Reddy adds the Ministry hopes all Fijians will have a continuous supply of locally grown fresh, nutritious produce throughout these trying times.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture has also suspended its Agriculture COVID-19 Response initiative as it focusses efforts on rehabilitating TC Harold affected areas.

The Agriculture COVID-19 Response initiative has been suspended for two weeks and will resume on the 04th of May, 2020.

