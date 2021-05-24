Ministry did not receive EIA application: Wycliffe

The Ministry of Environment says it has not received any environmental impact assessment (EIA) applications from pine landowners in Bua.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says they have recently received complaints from pine landowners saying their EIA’s have been pending for a long time.

Wycliffe says their team, led by the Director of Environment, looked into all applications from the Northern Division but they didn’t find a single application from the Bua landowners.

“I can say this much to you from what I have been assured by the team. There has not been one application pending from the landowners. I do not know where that comes from. If it’s still not acceptable, I would welcome the team to come and talk to us about what the issue is.”

Last week, FBC News reported that pine landowners in Bua had raised their concerns on the time frame for processing EIAs with the Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

An EIA is a pre-requisite to obtaining a logging license.

These landowners want to cut down their forests to rebuild their homes damaged by TC Yasa two years ago.