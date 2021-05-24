Ministry develops National Children Safeguard Policy

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has developed a National Child Safeguard Policy.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the policy is the first of its kind and acknowledges that there are a number of potential risks with delivering services for children.

These include potential abuse or exploitation of children by employers and employees of government ministries, civil society organizations and the private sector.

Akbar says the policy will help minimize these risks and establish concrete steps to ensure that all services to children are delivered in a safe and friendly manner.

“Some of the things that the policy includes is Child safe recruitment practices. Code of conduct that all staff, volunteers, whoever is going to look after children, training and awareness. Media and Communications. Off course, media is very important.”

Akbar says every government Ministry engaged with children will be required to adopt the National Child Safeguarding Policy.

The first draft has been approved by Cabinet and is currently in consultation.