Ministry continues to support Youth Clubs

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 20, 2022 10:30 am
[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is fulfilling its intention to make a difference in the life of those in our communities.

Members of the Navere Youth Club in Bua were all smiles yesterday after receiving a new 40-horsepower fiberglass boat, with an outboard engine, life jackets and safety kits.

Speaking to club members, Kumar urged the youth to work hard and utilize the new fiberglass boat to earn an income.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that a lot of people in the community depend on the sea as a source of income, using various fishing methods for a good catch.

