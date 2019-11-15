Ministry continues to dig for new pits to accommodate waste

The Environment Ministry has been digging new pits to accommodate waste at the Naboro Landfill, as it is running out of space.

Permanent Secretary Josua Wycliffe, says the site does not have the capacity to accommodate the amount of garbage collected.

He highlighted they’re working on converting some of the waste into renewable energy.

“We’re running out of space and of course it costs money every time we dig. So we’ve been discussing within the ministry to look at a technology that will not require just stacking up but incinerate and make energy out of the waste that we have. So it’s a lot of waste so by remediating the waste you shrink the size of the landfill not grow it and then by incinerating it you convert the waste into energy. So that’s renewable energy form where you’re able to recycle it.

The PS adds they are in the process of deciding on a tender for remedial work at the Landfill.

“So at the moment there’s a tender that’s closed and the ministry is looking at, what options have been offered and the best option for Fiji will be chosen and rolled out.”

The Ministry says it can no longer afford to spend millions of dollars in every three years to stack the waste materials at the Naboro Landfill.