Ministry continues to assist students

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 4, 2021 12:15 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Ninety-three students of Lekutu Secondary School have received vouchers for uniforms and shoes from the Education Ministry.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they assist students to ensure they are well supported to continue classes despite hurdles from recent disasters.

She adds there are many generous organisations and people who are still willing to come on board and the Ministry will channel the assistance to genuine recipients.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry has urged parents to ensure that children come to school daily and to address any issues they have with the School Heads.

