Ministry continues to assist commercial farmers

Every livestock farmer in the country will be assisted.

The assurance was given by the Minster for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy in Bua this morning at the handing over of fencing materials to livestock farmers.

Dr Reddy says they are putting together a comprehensive list of all livestock farmers, to ensure they are assisted to grow under their Commercial Agriculture Programme.

Speaking to the 25 livestock farmers receiving the fencing materials, Dr Reddy said they wants the farmers to grow their livestock holding.

“We want you to expand your holding. Goat, sheep holding. We want to thank you for your interest in Agriculture. Bua is well known for livestock farming – we want you to grow, we want you to expand that is why we are here today to give you this leverage”.

The fencing material package includes fence posts, fence wire and nails which will be delivered to the farmers next week.