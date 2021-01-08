Ministry continues awareness against diseases

The Health Ministry is continuing an extensive awareness campaign against the outbreak of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Diarrhoea and Dengue Fever.

While there has been no outbreak of Communicable Diseases in the TC Yasa affected areas, three cases of typhoid have been confirmed in the Macuata province.

Despite the extensive damage to water sources, Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says there is no outbreak of diseases.

“After extensive work throughout Vanua Levu so far we know there has been no outbreak post cyclone, there has been extensive damages to water sources, carcasses of livestock, none so far.”

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima says health teams have completed awareness in the cyclone affected areas and are monitoring hotspots in the three provinces.

“Health teams have been moving around trying to identify other areas of need for nursing mothers and infants so the health officials are going around with dieticians.”

Eight villages and settlements in Bua, 15 in Macuata and 15 in Cakaudrove have been identified as hotspots for LTDD.