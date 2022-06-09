Ministry considers reviewing certain COVID-19 protocols

The Health Ministry says Fiji is at a stage where it needs to decide whether some of its COVID-19 mandates are still relevant.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the team needs to ensure that certain mandates can be brought back and that this is mainly due to the ongoing COVID-19 threat.

Article continues after advertisement

“But also every time we cut back on a mandate, we have to know there is a way to bring it back again, and sometimes I don’t like cutting back too fast because it means that I’ll struggle to bring it back in again.”

Dr Fong was responding to queries raised on whether unvaccinated individuals could be allowed to enter houses of worship premises.

He adds that the implication of any COVID-19 relaxation as such should be decided by a bigger group as they will be able to work on the impact it will have on Fiji.