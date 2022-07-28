Ministry confiscates 130 whales tooth

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Itaukei Affairs has confiscated 130 tabuas.

While clarifying the $400,000 allocated for a tabua shop, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the funds will allow the Ministry to set up a tabua shop.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will protect and promote the Itaukei cultural and heritage, particularly in the trade of tabua.

“While promoting sustainable development in terms of monitoring regulating the circulation of the tabua in accordance with its prominence within the i-Taukei culture, the budget is for the provision of conducting awareness in the various i-Taukei communities and to all tabua users the various components of tabua policy.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will also include a buy-back scheme which will allow the Ministry to buy tabua from the pawn shop owners and the general public to replenish the tabua shop.

The ministry is currently consulting and negotiating with the itaukei trust fund on the operation and the management of tabua shop.