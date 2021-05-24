Home

News

Ministry confident with re-opening of school

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 5:10 am

The Ministry of Education prioritizes a safe environment for students, teachers and ancillary staff.

Schools will re-open for face-to-face classes from January 4th for Year 8 to 11 while Year 12 and 13 will resume classes on the same date following two weeks of a break while kindergarten to Year 7 will go back to school from January 10th.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says when kindergarten to Year 13 students resume classes, they will continue with the normal face-to-face learning and teaching in line with the realigned curriculum.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the vaccination numbers among eligible students have also given them the confidence to believe that students will be safer when they return to school next month.

“Vaccination is not mandatory for students. However, I am encouraging the parents/guardians of all eligible students to get their children vaccinated, for their safety and for the safety of others. While the transmission of the virus is less common through schools, it has been found that transmission occurs more easily through communities and if a child contracts the virus from the community, it is possible for the child to take it to school and transmit it to other children.”

The Education Minister says vaccination is progressing well for those children between the ages of 12 and 14, with 10.4 percent now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 61.6 percent of students between the ages of 15 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

 

 

