Ministry confident of resolving impasse with bus operators

The Education Ministry is trying to resolve the impasse with the Fiji Bus Operators Association .

This, as the FBOA is refusing to allow students to board if their e-Transport cards have no funds.

Association President Nisar Ali Shah says bus companies will not consider the plight of thousands of students who may not have had their cards topped up by the Ministry of Education.

Minister Rosy Akbar says she is worried about the plight of students but adds that the situation can be resolved.

“We need to look at the information from the bus operators and the factuality of the information. It worries me and I hope good sense will prevail.”

The FBOA claims an operator estimated his buses carried up to 2000 students free on Monday and Tuesday but this has affected bus operators because of the loss of revenue.

Ali Shah says while they empathize with the affected students and their parents, delays by the relevant agencies in ensuring cards are topped up has forced them to take this action and they hope for a speedy resolution to this issue.