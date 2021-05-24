Ministry condemns Nasilasila’s participation

The Minister of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation has strongly condemned the participation of Amenoni Nasilasila in yesterday’s Fiji Rugby Union Sanctioned 7s series for the Wardens Rugby Team.

Rosy Akbar says Nasilasila is not a warden but someone who is currently serving time in prison for rape.

She adds that it is shocking that the Fiji Corrections Service team has even considered his participation.

The Minister of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar

She says that such action is a continuous disregard of the law and a mockery of the justice system.

Akbar says rape is a serious crime and such privileges given to persons convicted of such a heinous crime send the wrong message to the community.

The Ministry strongly condemns this and reiterates that any convicted person loses all benefits and freedom to participate until they have fully served their sentenced terms.

The Ministry is calling for the Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service to immediately intervene and remove Nasilasila from any further involvement in rugby until he has completely served his sentence.

Akbar also says that issues as such undermine the work of the Ministry in advocating for the protection of women and girls against gender-based abuse and sexual violence.

Attempts to get a comment from the FCS Commissioner regarding this concern remains unsuccessful.