Ministry condemns bullying

The Ministry of Education says it strongly condemns violence in any form, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy on any form of violence or abuse in schools.

In a statement, the Ministry says once an incident is reported, it is mandatory for Heads of Schools to report the matter to police, take the student for medical examination, and duly inform the parent.

It adds that Heads of Schools are tasked by the Ministry to take up such responsibilities and ownership.

Any incident that is in breach of the Disciplinary Policy should be reported by the Heads of Schools to the Ministry within the first hour of the incident.

The Ministry also says such behavior can’t be stopped by teachers alone and is calling on parents, students, community leaders and the public to work together to combat bullying.

It has also sent a message of support to victims of bullying saying that while the pain sometimes feels like too much to bear, their lives will get better, and thousands of parents, teachers, and student stand behind them.