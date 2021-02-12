Ministry concerned with mental impact of bullying

Incidents of bullying are not only a concern for the Education Minister but also raising eyebrows in the health sector.

There have been cases of bullying in primary and secondary schools, but recently this is more prevalent in boarding schools.

Health Ministry Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says some students have ended up in hospitals.

Dr. Waqainabete says while they are treating students who allegedly get injured as a result of bullying, the bigger worry is the mental impact such incidences leave on young Fijians.

“If you talk to a child psychologist, if you talk to a child psychiatrist, these are the means by which it can prevent a child from achieving the best that they can achieve in life and we must as a nation remember that we must support our children.”

Fifteen students of a school in Tailevu were recently questioned by police and released for their alleged involvement in an assault.

The senior students aged between 18 and 16-years allegedly beat three junior students with a stick.

The junior students were also medically examined.