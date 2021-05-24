Home

News

Ministry completes riverbank stabilization works

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 2:40 pm
Minister for Environment Doctor Mahendra Reddy

The loss of arable land as a result of riverbank erosion will no longer be a concern for close to 250 villagers of Navutu in Sigatoka.

This is after the completion of the Navutu village riverbank stabilization works using the Nature-Based Solution worth $4,000.

Minister for Environment Doctor Mahendra Reddy stressed that integrated ecosystem-based approaches to address riverbank and coastal erosion are vital in maintaining Fiji’s ecological balance.

“The communities around the riverbanks and the waterways that have derived their source and livelihood from the rivers are now being threatened.”

The project is a partnership between the Ministry of Waterways and Dialogue Fiji.

