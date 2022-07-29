Ministry completes peer review on Lautoka swimming pool project

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The peer review exercise for the Lautoka swimming pool project has been completed.

The Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar, stated that a thorough peer review was required because the Lautoka City Council and the contractors had a dispute over the project.

“So that the findings from the peer review and the recommendations made by the report can be taken into consideration and find a way forward for that particular project.”

The Ministry has the draft report, and they will continue their analysis and discussion of it.

Money has been set aside to be used for this project when it resumes.