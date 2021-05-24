Ministry completes damage assessment

The Ministry of Agriculture has completed its Tropical Cyclone Cody Damage Assessment.

Minister Dr.Mahendra Reddy says they will refer the report to the National Disaster Management Office.

Dr.Reddy says the damage is not extensive when compared to the damage done by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana.

“We can’t give the number, we got the number, and we are cleaning the data. We should be ready by tomorrow because we now want to spend time on this programme. Cody gone, damage done, we have done our estimates, we don’t want to dwell on that, but we release the number, the figure, the dollar value. NDMO will release it.

The Agriculture Ministry has put in place four rehabilitation programmes to help farmers’ bounce back after the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Cody.

The total cost of the four initiatives stands at $5.84million.