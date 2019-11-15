Ministry completes cultural mapping program

The iTaukei Affairs Ministry has completed its cultural mapping program that captures the tradition and culture of the 14 provinces.

Deputy Secretary, Saimoni Waibuta says officers will be re-visiting these communities over the next few months to verify the initial traditional records they’ve collected.

Waibuta reveals this information is critical to preserving the iTaukei customs and tradition for future generations.

“We have a database and with what has been collated so far we are now going back to the communities and training the young people and showing them this is what you are – language and culture. So it’s all in the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs. And that will be used for generations in years to come.”

The approval to access the information for secondary use will only be given by members of respective tribes.

The ministry is also conducting a cultural awareness program on what to expect whilst visiting traditional communities throughout Fiji.