News

Ministry committed to providing safe water supply

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 12:30 pm
Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate. [Source: File Photo]

A technical team from the Mineral Resources Department is continuing to design and develop water supply systems that can withstand Tropical Cyclones.

This was highlighted by Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate who says a lot of boreholes were affected by cyclones, particularly by TC Yasa in 2020 and TC Cody in 2021.

However, Usamate says the good thing is that the damage was mostly to infrastructure.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the MRD had put together a quick response recovery team and restoration was carried out from December 2020 to January 2021

“One of our concerns was that the Cyclones, the saltwater intrusion would actually affect the aqua facility but the good news is that it did not affect the Aquaphor. So the Ministry just had to focus on fixing the infrastructure around.”

The cost of restoration was about $400, 000 which included the drilling of two boreholes for Yaro Village on Kia Island – which was one of the most heavily impacted by the cyclones.

Usamate says since 2015, his Ministry has assisted around 27 communities by providing groundwater supply systems to supplement their existing systems.

