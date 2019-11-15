Ministry committed to protecting the environment

The Ministry of Environment has assured it will continue to take proactive measures in identifying breaches of environmental laws by investors.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy opened the first National Environment Council Meeting in Suva today saying while development and growth must take place, investors should ensure they don’t compromise the protection of the environment.

Dr Reddy confirms the ministry has already intervened in where there have been breaches of the Environmental Impact Assessment.

“There have been cases that there have been breaches and where we get in and rectify those but we are saying that instead of sitting down and identify the breaches we become proactive and call them over and say we note that you are wanting to do this investment, this is the requirements.”

Dr. Reddy adds investors need to come forward with their doubts rather than proceeding with development which may lead to breaches of the Environmental Protection Act.

Any developer cutting down trees or mangroves will have to plant six times the amount they cut down.