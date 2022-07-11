Ministry committed to improving livestock breeds

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Improving the genetic makeup of livestock in the country remains a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this will help ease the import bill of meat products.

As part of the long-standing efforts of the Ministry in this regard, another set of improved genetic stock (breeding bucks) has been released by the Ministry’s Sigatoka Research Station at its Yasiyasi Goat Farm along Nasau Road, Nacocolevu.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Reddy says a common issue brought up by livestock farmers around the country is the decreasing size of animals that were reared by farmers.

He adds the issue exists as there is a lot of inbreeding.

The Minister says from last year, they have been giving out breeder sheep and goats, to deal with the issue

A goat farmer from Raviravi Ba Roshni Lata says she looks forward to seeing the results the new breeder buck would bear on her farm.