Ministry commits $500K to clear idle land

The Ministry of Agriculture has committed $0.5m to bring idle land under production in the 2021-2022 financial year.

The Commercial Agriculture (Land Preparation & Land Clearing) Programme waa announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy, who said that it was designed to lead “Idle Land Development”.

Reddy said with a total provision of $500K, the programme will ensure that uncultivated, overgrown land which had been left unattended would be cleared and prepared for cultivation.

The Ministry is targeting around 150-160 acres to be brought under cultivation through this programme.

There will be two categories of applicants, Mataqalis / Landowning Units can apply to have up to 10 acres of their land cleared and we have set aside $350K for this category, we are targeting 15 mataqali’s to be assisted.

Line Minister further stated that individuals too can apply to have 2 acres cleared and we’ve set aside $150K for this and are targeting 20 individuals to be assisted.