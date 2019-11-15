Home

News

Ministry commences water carting exercise in Central Division

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
September 9, 2020 5:17 am
Officials carting water to villagers in the Central Division.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development has recently commenced its water cartage exercise for Rural Areas in the Central Division.

The exercise supplements water carting already carried out by the Water Authority of Fiji.

The water cartage in the Central Division targets critical areas that had shortages of drinking water.

The water trucks will cover villages in Tailevu, Naitasiri and many other Villages within the division’s boundary that had been identified as some of the prioritized areas.

The Office of the Commissioner Central Division had identified 34 communities with a total population of 10,805 and 2,074 households that needed Emergency Water Supply.

