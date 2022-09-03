Ministry closely monitoring human trafficking cases

Two survivors of human trafficking in Fiji have been dealt with by the Strategy Case and Management Coordinator in the last two years and one referral case this year.

Minister for Defence, National Security, and Policing Inia Seruiratu highlighted this in Parliament after he was questioned on the implementation of the Palemo Convention on Human Trafficking.

He says the ministry is in its final stages of forming a National Referral Mechanism for survivors of human trafficking.

The minister says this is done to ensure that data on human trafficking cases are kept.

“We have formed the committee, we have devised the national action plan and also Mr Speaker Sir one of the key requirements is for us to have a case management coordinator so all the reporting, activities are centralized particularly when it comes to reporting because it is a requirement that cases those are victims or survivors are provided with assistance that they require.”

Seruiratu says when we look at our general security architecture and conventionally the threats are very low.

However, he says the government works together with bilateral partners and organizations such as the International Organization for Migration and the Asia Foundation to combat human trafficking in Fiji.

Seruiratu also reiterated that a National Anti- Human trafficking strategy and action plan are also in place.