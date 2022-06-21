Ministry clarifies allegation against school students

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education has clarified a recent incident whereby students of two secondary schools in Suva were allegedly smoking weed on a bus and making noise.

It was alleged that they also punched a passenger.

The Ministry verified the allegations with the Heads of Schools, the concerned bus driver, the bus company, as well as the students and found that the allegations were not true.

The Ministry had been informed that the students were making noise, and asked the driver to increase the volume of the music on the bus.

The concerned students have been counselled by the Head of School and teachers.

The Ministry has also confirmed that no complaint was lodged with Police.

Parents have been urged to play their part by re-enforcing the same values and discipline at home to ensure children do not misbehave in public places.