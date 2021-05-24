Ministry clamps down illegal logging

A sting operation is underway in the Western division to clamp down on illegal logging and sawmilling companies.

The Ministry of Environment held a roundtable discussion with the Logging and Sawmilling Sector to iron out issues affecting the sector.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says environmental repercussions and the growing impacts of unplanned development will need to be stopped.

Similar discussions were held in the Western division where concerns were raised on illegal logging without permits.

Wycliffe says while there are companies who have followed procedures and are complying, there are some that are operating illegally.

“Those actions, the illegal activities not just impact the environment it also impacts truthful, genuine loggers so we want to make sure that there is a process like EIA which is there that stops.’’

Wycliffe says they have received reports of illegal logging occurring in the Western division.

“I can assure some of the western loggers who raised the complaint that I have seen is that action has been initiated. It is a sting operation and I cannot offer the details but we will be able to in due course announce openly through the media what action has been taken against the illegal loggers.”

He says loggers and saw millers play a critical role and there is a need to ensure that proper procedures are followed.