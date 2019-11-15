Home

News

Ministry carries out transport assistance review

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 5:30 am
Rosy Akbar

The Education Ministry is carrying out a review on the students subsidized transport assistance.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they have a number of students that do not qualify and are being assisted.

Akbar says they are conducting a review to ensure students whose parental income is less than $16,000 are assisted.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar has agreed that they have also received reports of abuse of the assistance and in some cases parents are using their children’s cards.

“We have advised our heads of schools and we have also advised those that sign the statutory declaration for parents who earn below $16,000 to be mindful of that. We are really going to tighten this to ensure assistance goes to those who really need it.”

She adds they have a tracking system with Vodafone Fiji and they had to place time restriction on the use of the cards.

The Minister has called on students and parents to capitalize on the assistance and not to abuse the cards.

She adds close to 30,000 students are expecting the assistance from the Ministry.

