Ministry calls on public to celebrate safely

Assuring the public that Fiji Day celebrations on Saturday will be COVID-19 safe, the Health Ministry is also prioritizing the public health aspect.

With lives lost in past celebrations, Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is calling on Fijians to celebrate safely.

The Ministry’s focus is not only on the adherence to COVID-19 guidelines but responsible for merry-making as well.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says our 50th independence also means looking out for each other.

“We have to also make sure from a public health perspective that we maintain safety on the roads. We also maintaining safety for those who decide to drink and celebrate with friends, that they do it safely and don’t fall off the balcony. If you are with friends and you think a friend has drunk too much and is about to hop in the car and drive home please tap him on the shoulder and take the key away from him. Because you are probably saving his life and saving others. ”

Businesses in Suva have begun painting their shops blue in preparation for Saturday and adherence to COVID-19 guidelines is part and parcel of it.

The Health Ministry says spotters will continue their role throughout this week ensuring the 50% capacity is followed within enclosed spaces and celebrations are COVID-19 safe.