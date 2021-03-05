Ministry awaits results of students

The Ministry of Health is conducting tests to ascertain how 35 students fell ill in a Suva based school yesterday morning.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says they are awaiting the result.

35 students were rushed to the CWM Hospital after a birthday celebration at the school.

It is alleged that they fell sick after consuming chocolate.

Two students were admitted for further observation while the others were treated and sent home.

The Education Ministry says they are yet to receive a detailed report from the Head of School.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms their investigation is underway.