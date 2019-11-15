Home

Ministry awaits report on alleged rape of student

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 23, 2020 11:41 am

The Education Ministry is now awaiting the investigation report on the alleged rape of a student at a maritime high school before making a decision on its next step.

It is alleged that a 16-year-old student was raped by a group of students and the report was lodged last week.

Not revealing on whether the students alleged to have committed the offense are still on school or have been suspended, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says they are still waiting for the investigation report.

“In such cases the head of school is dictated by the schools behavior management policy to take action. We allow the heads of school to do that and in many cases the students are suspended and if in a worse case scenario we will ask the parents to find another school for the child but of courser in this case we will let the police continue with the investigation and come back to us with a report because the alleged offense is sort of a criminal offence.”

The Ministry says the alleged incident was reported to the school’s Child Protection Officer, who then took the matter to the school administration for further investigation.

 

 

 

