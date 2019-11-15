Ministry awaits decision on how to dispose of confiscated fish

The Fisheries Ministry still has in its possession, 260kgs of Kawakawa and Donu seized during the harvesting ban in 2019.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the case is still in court and the government will make a decision on what is to be done to the fish.

Koroilvesau says there are regulations on how to dispose of the fish.

“It is a legal matter that we cannot just simply make a decision by ourselves. Yes, it’s still there. I think the whole issue is the volume that we have if it was basically one limited stock that it’s easy to get rid of it but it’s quite a big amount that we need to deal with.”

Around 260 kilograms of Kawakawa and Donu was confiscated from a vessel when it berthed at Port Mua-i-Walu in Suva after it returned from the Lau group in July last year.