Ministry assists budding entrepreneurs

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
August 26, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji]

The Agriculture Ministry is providing farming packages to more budding entrepreneurs involved in the sector today.

This is part of the Ministry’s Back to Rural Agriculture initiative that was announced earlier this year for those who moved back to rural areas to utilize their vacant lands.

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this will assist the farmers in expanding their agricultural enterprise.

“We have given the package to 10 recipients already and today we are pleased to announce another 21 with this Back to Rural Agriculture programme. Now I want to motivate the farmers to do better.”

The Ministry provided $400 worth of farming package, $250 worth of basic farming tools, $100 worth of planting materials and $50 cash to the farmers.

