Ministry applauds parents’ effort

More than 10,500 doses of Pfizer have been deployed over six days despite many cold chain complexities.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the demand for Pfizer deployment in children has been extremely encouraging.

Doctor Fong says they applaud the enthusiasm of parents to get their children protected, however, is asking the public to be patient.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they have deliberately brought in Pfizer stocks in small batches to ensure they stay within ultra-cold chain capacity as they are adjusting to the Pfizer requirements.

The Permanent Secretary adds the vaccination rate for eligible adults is slow.

However, vaccination rate among children aged 15 to 17continues to progress at a reassuring rate.

There has also been limited deployment of Moderna booster doses to all adults over 60 years, to those under 60 years with significant morbidity, and those under 60 in the frontline.