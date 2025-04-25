Ministry appeals for public action to tackle outbreak

The Ministry of Health is addressing a significant rise in dengue cases, with over 5,000 reported cases and more than 1,000 admissions to health facilities.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa states that the surge in cases is linked to the recent wet weather, which has created favorable conditions for mosquito breeding.

Ravunawa says the public must take responsibility for controlling mosquito populations by eliminating stagnant water in their surroundings.

“We cannot control the rain, but we can control the breeding site of the mosquito. If we remove that, then we would be able to control the population of mosquitoes around our community.”

Ravunawa urges the public to protect themselves by using mosquito repellent, especially during the day when dengue-carrying mosquitoes are most active.

He adds that the ministry is grateful for the support from various organizations, acknowledging that coordinated efforts will be crucial to managing the outbreak effectively.

