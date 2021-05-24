Home

Ministry amends quarantine requirements for AUSMAT

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 3:45 pm

The Ministry of Health has amended the quarantine requirements to ten days for the multi-disciplinary Australian Medical Assistance Team.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this will allow them to deploy quickly upon arrival to Fiji.

The AUSMAT team will be deployed for 28-days to Fiji starting next week.

Doctor Fong says the team will assist with the provision of healthcare services, primarily in the Central Division.

He adds their main priority will be on creating additional medical spaces that can offer non-COVID care to patients and strengthen our infection control protocols.

