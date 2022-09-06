Ministry allocated $29.2m as direct assistance

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this is the largest amount allocated from the national budget for this financial year to help farmers. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Agriculture was allocated $29.2million as direct assistance for farmers.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this is the largest amount allocated from the national budget for this financial year to help farmers.

Dr.Reddy says this adds on to the subsidized medicine, veterinary services and entomology services offered by the Ministry.

He is urging farmers to reach out and access this assistance which will help them expand their production to help meet the local and export demands.

“The application has been extended this Friday. I hope that farmers who haven’t applied online can apply by this week Friday online or you can visit our office and our staff can help you apply online.”

Some Direct Assistance programmes include Crop farming initiatives, Livestock farming initiatives, Land Preparation for young commercial farmers and Commercial farmer’s Equity Support to name a few.