News

Ministry keeps tab on acute hepatitis

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 3, 2022 7:00 am
CWM Hospital. [File Photo]

Although there are no cases of acute hepatitis in the country the Ministry of Health confirms that they are monitoring reports.

There have been monitoring reports of acute hepatitis or liver inflammation of unknown origin in children in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Spain, Israel, and France.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they have alerted specialist children’s doctors within the Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 169 cases as of April 21st in 11 countries.

Dr Fong says that the studies into the cause of this illness in children are ongoing, and they will continue to monitor reports by the World Health Organization and other countries’ health authorities as the investigation progresses.

