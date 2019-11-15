Home

Ministry aims to upgrade mining course due increased demand

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 2, 2020 4:25 pm
The Department of Mineral Resources plans to upgrade the Certificate IV in Mining and Quarrying course to a Diploma and Degree level in the near future.

This is attributed to the increasing interest from Fijians wanting to work in mines.

Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says they hope to work closely with the UNDP, European Union, the ACP and the Fiji National University for the implementation of this upgraded courses.

The Certificate programme was first introduced in 2018 to meet the training needs of local mining or quarrying sector.

“So that cohort of students are now being attached at the Mining companies and some of them at Mineral Resources. So that course is on-going so there’s another cohort going through for 2 years. So they attend for a year and one year of work attachment then they will graduate with Certificate IV”.

There are currently 8 mining leases in Fiji, 32 active exploration licenses with 10 new applications currently being assessed by the Ministry.

