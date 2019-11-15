Ministry aims to reduce importation of meat products

The Agriculture Ministry is working towards reducing the percentage on the importation of meat products.

This was the statement made by Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy while issuing the fencing material to 11 farmers in Sigatoka yesterday.

Dr Reddy said Fiji imports approximately 99 percent of lamb meat and we have the potential to breed and produce the product locally.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can grow most of the sheep here and get lamb meat. Raise standard of livestock products as large proportion of the population consume livestock product and because of that is putting pressure on our foreign reserve because we import a lot of meat products”.

The Ministry will be further assisting farmers in the next few months in a bid to boost Fiji’s dairy and meat industry.