Ministry aims to reduce $1m goat meat import bill

Fiji imports $1million worth of goat meat annually.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says this can be reduced if local goat farmers maximize strategic advantages such as favourable weather patterns and good pasture.

In an effort to reduce imports, Dr Reddy says they have released a new goat breed known as Breeding Buck to improve genetic stock.

“What this basically means is that we don’t need to import that $1million worth of goat meat, but the other thing to keep in mind is that if goat meat is also consumed widely, then goat meat could be a substitute for other meats that we are importing, for example, lamb meat.”

Dr Reddy says the release of the breeder buck is a milestone achievement for the local livestock sector.

Local farmers produce only 190,000 tonnes of goat meat annually which is not enough to cater for local demand.