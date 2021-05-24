Ministry aims to develop more processing plants

The Agriculture Ministry is facing challenges in processing produce to products.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this is also a challenge for other Pacific Island countries.

Dr Reddy says they want farmers to switch from being primary producers to developing products.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would want to see how we could mobilize the private sector, how we could see international finance probably incentivize and working with the private sector to develop more processing plants so that we can develop products. The transition from produce to products.”

Dr Reddy says there is a need to process some agricultural products as they can’t be kept for long.

He adds transporting processed products will be more convenient when compared to transporting the primary products.